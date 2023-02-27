Company to pay winner $1,000 to watch dog movies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One company is willing to pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch hours of dog movies in honor of Monday’s National Love Your Pet Day.

Pettable, a company that helps pets get certified as emotional support animals and psychiatric service dogs, is searching for someone to watch 10 doggie movies and write a 1,000-word blog post about the films.

The requirements include the following:

Must be 18 years of age or older

Be a legal citizen or permanent resident of the United States

Able to write a 1000-word blog post

A pet films lover—and a pet lover, of course—and have an adequate place to fulfill their task

Those interested must apply and have until Monday, March 6, at 5 p.m.

Below are the selected movies:

Scooby Doo (86 minutes)

The Fox and the Hound (83 minutes)

Hachi (93 minutes)

My Dog Skip (95 minutes)

Snoopy Come Home (80 minutes)

101 Dalmations (animated) (79 minutes)

Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (84 minutes)

In addition to the $1,000, the winner will be the Chief Doggie Flicks Officer and have their name mentioned in the Pettable blog.

