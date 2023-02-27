Heartland Votes

Company to pay winner $1,000 to watch dog movies

One company is willing to pay a lucky winner $1,000 to watch hours of dog movies.
One company is willing to pay a lucky winner $1,000 to watch hours of dog movies.(WRDW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One company is willing to pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch hours of dog movies in honor of Monday’s National Love Your Pet Day.

Pettable, a company that helps pets get certified as emotional support animals and psychiatric service dogs, is searching for someone to watch 10 doggie movies and write a 1,000-word blog post about the films.

The requirements include the following:

  • Must be 18 years of age or older
  • Be a legal citizen or permanent resident of the United States
  • Able to write a 1000-word blog post
  • A pet films lover—and a pet lover, of course—and have an adequate place to fulfill their task

Those interested must apply and have until Monday, March 6, at 5 p.m.

Below are the selected movies:

  • Scooby Doo (86 minutes)
  • The Fox and the Hound (83 minutes)
  • Hachi (93 minutes)
  • My Dog Skip (95 minutes)
  • Snoopy Come Home (80 minutes)
  • 101 Dalmations (animated) (79 minutes)
  • Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (84 minutes)

In addition to the $1,000, the winner will be the Chief Doggie Flicks Officer and have their name mentioned in the Pettable blog.

