Buy some cookies & celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend

Celebrate the annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend March 3-5.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Celebrate the annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend March 3-5.

According to a release from Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, you can start buying cookies in person from Girl Scouts on March 3.

They said the weekend marks a time when the cookies are widely available across the country.

You can visit www.GirlScoutCookies.org to find a cookie booth near you.

They say 100 percent of the proceeds stay local to help Girl Scout councils and build troop funds so they can explore new places, programs and beyond.

