Heartland Votes

Black History Month celebration held at Cape Girardeau church

At St. James A.M.E. Church, members celebrated Black history through song, dance and spoken word.
By Heartland News
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Black History Month is winding down, but community members in Cape Girardeau are keeping the celebration alive.

At St. James A.M.E. Church, members celebrated through song, dance and spoken word.

“Debra Mitchell Braxton and her team puts this on every year to celebrate our accomplishments as African American men and women and for us to have a future looking forward and so this is a wonderful time for all of us to come together and just celebrate,” said Master of Ceremonies Joseph Moore.

This event is held every February in honor of Black History Month.

Church members hope more people in the community continue to join-in as each year goes by.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash leaves four dead, four injured
4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand
During the search at Roberson's residence, detectives with both agencies located and seized...
Three Mayfield men arrested after multi-agency drug investigation

Latest News

Black History Month celebration held at Cape Girardeau church
Black History Month celebration held at Cape Girardeau church
You can send us your fish fry event information to news@kfvs12.com.
Find a Heartland fish fry near you
The Shipyard Music Festival will return to downtown in September 2023.
Shipyard Music Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects