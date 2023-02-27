Black History Month celebration held at Cape Girardeau church

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Black History Month is winding down, but community members in Cape Girardeau are keeping the celebration alive.

At St. James A.M.E. Church, members celebrated through song, dance and spoken word.

“Debra Mitchell Braxton and her team puts this on every year to celebrate our accomplishments as African American men and women and for us to have a future looking forward and so this is a wonderful time for all of us to come together and just celebrate,” said Master of Ceremonies Joseph Moore.

This event is held every February in honor of Black History Month.

Church members hope more people in the community continue to join-in as each year goes by.

