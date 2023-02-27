3 men arrested in Carbondale on various gun charges after traffic stop

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three men were arrested on various gun charges after a traffic stop.

Johnie D. Harrington, 32, of Cambria, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and improper display of registration.

Dontae J. Smith, 28, of Carbondale, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Dayshawn M. Holmes, 25, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

All three were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, around 5:08 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of East Main Street for a registration violation.

Police say they learned all three people in the vehicle were illegally in possession of guns. Also, one of the guns was determined to be stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

