Heartland Votes

2 women, child dead after fire in Benton, Ky.

Two women and a child are dead after a fire in western Kentucky.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women and a child are dead after a fire in western Kentucky.

According to Marshall County Coroner Kenny Pratt, it happened in the 3800 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Benton.

He said fire crews responded to the scene of a “heavy structure fire” around 2:25 a.m. Monday, February 27.

Pratt said he was called to the scene around 4 a.m. He said a 63-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman and a child died in the fire.

While the fire marshal is investigating, Pratt said the fire is not considered suspicious at this time.

He has completed the autopsies on all three victims.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

