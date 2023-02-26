Heartland Votes

Three Mayfield men arrested after multi-agency drug investigation

During the search at Roberson's residence, detectives with both agencies located and seized more than 3000 Fentanyl pills, Marijuana, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.(McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three men from Mayfield, Ky. have been arrested following a multi-agency drug investigation related to Fentanyl in Western Kentucky.

On Friday, February 24, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office started a drug investigation that identified multiple Fentanyl traffickers in Western Kentucky. Along with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation was done by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

On that day, McCracken County Sheriff Detectives located and stopped a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in McCracken County. In the vehicle were two men, 28-year-old Frankus Cherry and 22-year-old Tashawn Jackson, both of Mayfield, Ky. During the stop, detectives found 40 Fentanyl pills, multiple bags of Marijuana and a set of scales. Both men were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., detectives and deputies stopped another vehicle involved in the same investigation in McCracken County. There, detectives arrested 33-year-old David Roberson of Mayfield for conspiracy to trafficking in Fentanyl during that traffic stop.

Detectives worked with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office to obtain a search warrant for Roberson’s home in Mayfield. During the search, detectives with both agencies located and seized more than 3000 Fentanyl pills, Marijuana, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and money believed to be from illegal drug sales.

All three men were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. The seized Fentanyl pills in this case have an estimated street value of more than $60,000.

