Officer shot, one dead, standoff active in St. Clair County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There was a heavy police presence in Dupo, Illinois, on Sunday.
Illinois State Police told News 4 that one person has died, and a Dupo police officer was shot in the shoulder and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police confirmed both the officer shot and the victim killed are men.
ISP said that the suspect is believed to be barricaded in a nearby home. Police ask that people avoid the area.
Master Sergeant Brad Clossen with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to News 4 that one officer was shot and a standoff is underway. One suspect is wanted in this situation.
This active situation happened on the 400 block of McBride Avenue. News 4 crews on the scene have seen squad cars from multiple jurisdictions.
What we know is there was a call for an active shooter that came in at 1:30 p.m.
“I was sitting in the house, minding my business, had my scanner go off, seen a Dupo cop go down the long end of McBride,” said Tamra Dolin, who lives in the neighborhood. “Next thing I heard was ‘officer down’ and heard somebody say something about an AK-47.”
News 4 reporters on the scene have seen members of a SWAT team surrounding a house and shutting down traffic on McBride Avenue.
An ARCH medical helicopter also arrived at the scene just before 3:30 p.m. on Falling Springs Drive, near McBride Avenue.
Neighbors told News 4 they have been unable to return to their homes near the crime scene.
According to reporters at the scene, the police presence remained active as of 10:00 p.m. Police have not released any new information.
News 4 has crews on the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.