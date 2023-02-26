First Alert: Cloudy Sunday with warmer temperatures

(KFVS) - Another cloudy day in the Heartland today. We will have heavy cloud coverage throughout the day with some scattered showers in some areas. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Temps on Monday will be in the low to mid 50s, but we will see some strong winds and heavy rain in the early morning hours, so it might feel cooler. Rain and clouds will move out in the afternoon, but winds will still be strong and gusty through the evening.

Tuesday we will see some sunshine, with slight cloud coverage in some areas, but that will be moving out. By the evening, conditions will be clear and calm.

