Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cloudy Sunday with warmer temperatures

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/26
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Another cloudy day in the Heartland today. We will have heavy cloud coverage throughout the day with some scattered showers in some areas. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Temps on Monday will be in the low to mid 50s, but we will see some strong winds and heavy rain in the early morning hours, so it might feel cooler. Rain and clouds will move out in the afternoon, but winds will still be strong and gusty through the evening.

Tuesday we will see some sunshine, with slight cloud coverage in some areas, but that will be moving out. By the evening, conditions will be clear and calm.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff says
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.
Police: 2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in truck
Madison Mason
City Watch: Police searching for endangered child
One individual was the target of a month long investigation, but numerous others in the county...
Police: Meth trafficking investigation leads to the arrest of Mayfield man with criminal history

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/25
First Alert: Cloudy Saturday with rain on the way for Monday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few showers expected over the weekend
Tonight, clouds and moisture will increase again, with a few light showers.
First Alert: Tracking rain tomorrow, possible storms early next week
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cooler temperatures for today, along with sunshine