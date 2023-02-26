Heartland Votes

2023 Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge

Freezin' for a reason. That's the motto for this year's Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The start to the weekend was a cold one for some in Cape Girardeau as many plunged into a freezing pond for charity this morning.

More than 200 people signed up to take a dive in cold water on February 25 as part as the 2023 Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge.

All proceeds go to athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. Special Olympics aims to engage kids and adults with intellectual disabilities through the joy of sport.

Organizers say around $47,000 from this year’s event will benefit training and competitions for the thousands of Special Olympic athletes across Missouri, but also in Cape Girardeau. Penny Williams with Southeast Missouri Special Olympics said that it warms her heart to see so many people jump into such cold water.

”I’ll be honest with you, when we started this seventeen years ago, who in Southeast Missouri will do that? But it is such a neat cause and such a cause that’s important to so many, that it’s awesome to see so many people that’s willing to jump in freezing cold water for a cause,” Williams said.

Organizers say this will benefit training and competition for the thousands of Special Olympic athletes across Missouri.

