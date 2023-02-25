Heartland Votes

Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive

(MGN)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Sometimes the most unlikely of people are heroes.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had two indictment warrants for 45 year old Tina Hicks of Williamsburg. She is charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was also served with four other outstanding district court warrants.

When police showed up to an address they believed Hicks might be at, they say none of the adults were willing to report where she was. Then something unexpected happened.

“A very brave and honest toddler stood up, put his hands up on his hips, and stated, ‘It is good to be honest, we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!’” the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The officers then found Tina Hicks hiding where the toddler said she would be.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department also wrote that Deputy Brentley Patrick ‘commended the toddler for his integrity and service to the community.’

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday, February 24 after severe weather...
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency after severe weather
Brett Anthony Medley was arrested on February 20 around 4:15 p.m. on charges of third-degree...
Man facing multiple charges, accused of ‘performing lewd sexual acts on himself’ in public
Multiple first responder crews were looking for a 43-year-old central Illinois man along the...
Man reported missing in Cape Girardeau County found safe
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
A three-vehicle crash on Route 148 is under investigation.
3-vehicle crash on Rte. 148 in Williamson Co. under investigation

Latest News

Police identified individuals involved in illegal weapons possession while working on other...
Police: Two arrested in Carbondale after unlawful use of weapons investigation
High school Students from thirteen area schools presented their business ideas today at Camp...
High school students present business ideas in Cape Girardeau
A recent house fire in Cape Girardeau County is sparking conversation with local officials...
Firefighter Shortage after recent house fire
The Cape Girardeau Police Department is now accepting applications for the Spring 2023 Citizens...
Cape Girardeau Police accepting Citizens Police Academy applications