Police: Two arrested in Carbondale after unlawful use of weapons investigation

Police identified individuals involved in illegal weapons possession while working on other active investigations.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police identified individuals involved in illegal weapons possession while working on other active investigations.

On February 25, Carbondale Police detectives searched a residence in the 6000 block of Old Highway 13 and located two firearms.

One of the firearms was previously reported stolen, according to a release from the Carbondale Police Department. Detectives also found narcotics at the residence.

Detectives arrested David Ward, 23, and Malik Reeves, 24, both from Carbondale, Illinois.

Ward was arrested on a Jackson County warrant, but posted bond and was release pending court according to the release.

Reeves was taken to Jackson County Jail and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, violation of bail bond, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

