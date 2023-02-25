Police: Two arrested in Carbondale after unlawful use of weapons investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police identified individuals involved in illegal weapons possession while working on other active investigations.

On February 25, Carbondale Police detectives searched a residence in the 6000 block of Old Highway 13 and located two firearms.

One of the firearms was previously reported stolen, according to a release from the Carbondale Police Department. Detectives also found narcotics at the residence.

Detectives arrested David Ward, 23, and Malik Reeves, 24, both from Carbondale, Illinois.

Ward was arrested on a Jackson County warrant, but posted bond and was release pending court according to the release.

Reeves was taken to Jackson County Jail and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, violation of bail bond, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

