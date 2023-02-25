Police: Meth trafficking investigation leads to the arrest of Mayfield man with criminal history

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One individual was the target of a month long investigation, but numerous others in the county were arrested in connection with the trafficking.

On February 25, police searched a residence at 8203 TN Highway 118 in Dukedom in relation to a methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and drug task force officers found 2.2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, a hand gun, ballistic vest, numerous calibers of ammunition, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and suspected drug proceeds totalling $647.

The resident, Bobby Brown, 44, from Mayfield, Kentucky, was the target of a month long meth trafficking investigation in Graves County, where numerous other individuals were in connection to Brown trafficking meth in the Mayfield and Graves County area, according to the release.

Police learned Brown was operating out of a house inside Tennessee, trafficking large amounts of meth from the residence.

Graves County partnered with detectives from the Tennessee 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, DEA, TBI and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office to continue the investigation on Brown

The release said Brown has a previous criminal history including trafficking in controlled substances first degree (meth), possession of controlled substance first degree (meth), criminal possession of forged instrument, forgery, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment second degree and assault fourth degree.

brown was taken to the Weakley County Detention Center in Tenn. and charged with possession schedule II for resale (felony), possession schedule VI for resale (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by convicted felon (felony) and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony (felony).

