Heartland Votes

Long term recovery group in Ky. dedicates first home to tornado survivor

The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group is dedicating the first home in the New...
The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group is dedicating the first home in the New Lease on Life program to a tornado survivor.(Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group is dedicating its first home in the New Lease on Life program on February 27 at 3:15 p.m.

The Mayfield Graves Co. LTRG purchased the vacant house at 804 Maple St. in Mayfield, Kentucky, and partnered with Community Fellowship Baptist Church to fully renovate the home for a tornado survivor.

According to a release from the LTRG, this is the first home purchased and renovated as part of the New Lease on Life program.

The program was created by the LTRG to provide housing for survivors who lived in rental property destroyed by the December 10 tornado.

The group purchases vacant homes in the city of Mayfield and Graves County, utilizing their partner network to make repairs and improvements to the home. The LTRG will also partner with the Energy and Environment Cabinet and Post-Disaster Architectural and Engineering professionals to repair homes with the same measures used in current new-home builds, according to the release.

These homes will include energy efficient appliances and heating/cooling units to lower the overall cost of home ownership.

The LTRG also works with Disaster Case Managers to identify eligible survivors and match them with homes based upon family size, location and financial sustainability.

The release said that after one year of leasing the home, the survivor will be allowed to purchase the home at a significantly reduced rate.

For more information visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday, February 24 after severe weather...
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency after severe weather
Brett Anthony Medley was arrested on February 20 around 4:15 p.m. on charges of third-degree...
Man facing multiple charges, accused of ‘performing lewd sexual acts on himself’ in public
Multiple first responder crews were looking for a 43-year-old central Illinois man along the...
Man reported missing in Cape Girardeau County found safe
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
A three-vehicle crash on Route 148 is under investigation.
3-vehicle crash on Rte. 148 in Williamson Co. under investigation

Latest News

One individual was the target of a month long investigation, but numerous others in the county...
Police: Meth trafficking investigation leads to the arrest of Mayfield man with criminal history
Madison Mason
City Watch: Police searching for endangered child
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive
Police identified individuals involved in illegal weapons possession while working on other...
Police: Two arrested in Carbondale after unlawful use of weapons investigation