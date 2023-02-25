High school students present business ideas in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - High school students from 13 area schools presented their business ideas today at Camp Enterprise in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Camp Enterprise is an entrepreneurial startup activity where students can learn business skills. Students create an idea for a company, research it, and create a market analysis to present to judges and get feedback.

Dr. Matt Lacy oversees the event and says he’s very impressed with their work.

“A wide variety of businesses from something as mainstream as car detailing to things that are like matchmaking employment services amongst fast food restaurants, so you have web based businesses and you also have rick and mortar type businesses so very traditional, very innovative type of businesses and all points in between,” Dr. Lacy said.

Dr. Lacy says this activity gives students business experience, and also works on their collaboration, communication and problems solving skills.

