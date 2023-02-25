Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cloudy Saturday with rain on the way for Monday

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/25
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s a cloudy Saturday in the Heartland today, but temperatures will be warm in the upper 40s to upper 50s. The rain showers will stay toward the south, so we shouldn’t expect rain today.

Sunday will still be cloudy, however temps will be a little cooler than Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s, with a chance of warming up into the 50s. There is a chance of light scattered showers during the day, but winds and rain will increase in the evening.

Monday we will be getting some showers starting in the western counties early in the morning, but that thunderstorm will move towards the middle of the Heartland by mid morning. The heavy rain and strong winds will die down around noon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday, February 24 after severe weather...
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency after severe weather
Brett Anthony Medley was arrested on February 20 around 4:15 p.m. on charges of third-degree...
Man facing multiple charges, accused of ‘performing lewd sexual acts on himself’ in public
Multiple first responder crews were looking for a 43-year-old central Illinois man along the...
Man reported missing in Cape Girardeau County found safe
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
A three-vehicle crash on Route 148 is under investigation.
3-vehicle crash on Rte. 148 in Williamson Co. under investigation

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few showers expected over the weekend
Tonight, clouds and moisture will increase again, with a few light showers.
First Alert: Tracking rain tomorrow, possible storms early next week
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cooler temperatures for today, along with sunshine
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook