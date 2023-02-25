First Alert: Cloudy Saturday with rain on the way for Monday

(KFVS) - It’s a cloudy Saturday in the Heartland today, but temperatures will be warm in the upper 40s to upper 50s. The rain showers will stay toward the south, so we shouldn’t expect rain today.

Sunday will still be cloudy, however temps will be a little cooler than Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s, with a chance of warming up into the 50s. There is a chance of light scattered showers during the day, but winds and rain will increase in the evening.

Monday we will be getting some showers starting in the western counties early in the morning, but that thunderstorm will move towards the middle of the Heartland by mid morning. The heavy rain and strong winds will die down around noon.

