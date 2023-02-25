Firefighter Shortage after recent house fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A recent house fire in Cape Girardeau County is sparking conversation with local officials about the need for more firefighters in our area.

According to a recent Facebook post by East County Fire Protection District, “Using thousands of gallons of water, your East County firefighters extinguished a House Fire yesterday in our district. Our thoughts and prayers are with the occupants during this difficult time of loss. We are thankful everyone is safe and there were no injuries. Due to limited access to the residence and no fire hydrants nearby, water was shuttled to the scene via tanker trucks and pumped down the lane from one fire engine to another fire engine, to fight the fire. We appreciate all departments for their assistance!”

The post mentioned all crews on scene from the following: Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, Gordonville Fire Protection District, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue, Millersville Rural Fire Protection District, North Cape County Fire Protection District, Delta Fire Protection District, Whitewater Fire Protection District, Cape County Private Ambulance Service.

Chris Miller is a full-time fire fighter in Cape Girardeau, but also volunteers at East County Fire District. Miller shared the differences between the two Fire Departments.

“No one calls 911 on their best day, it’s their worst day and it’s their call for help,” Miller said. “We take 17 people to a fire in Cape city, here in the county, we may be blessed with just the four that are off that day.”

He said East County’s department is entirely staffed by volunteers. According to Miller, most employed full-time fire fighters like him and in rural areas face another challenge.

“Probably number 1 is water you know in the city it’s easy to access hydrants, but we go out to the county, all you’re going to find is a pond, swimming pool, a creek, you gotta find some way from that water source to the scene of the incident,” Miller said.

Captain Ron Kiplinger with Jackson Fire Rescue was on scene. Kiplinger shared that this fire was difficult to take out with the manpower they had.

“Estimated close to a thousand feet up the driveway to the engine that was doing the pumping. This particular fire we had 20 on and could’ve used a dozen more,” Kiplinger said.

Captain David Goehman said that over his last sixteen years of service in Cape County, he’s beginning to see more everyday heroes hang up their boots. And the remaining volunteers are still responding to a record number of incidents.

“Unfortunately a lot of the older generation is starting to retire out, and it is really one of those that we hope that it does pick up to kind of help balance that out,” Goehman said.

Goehman and Miller are both friends and have served together for years. According to Miller, they plan on working together for many more to come.

“While we hate to see the community you know having challenges, we’re so blessed to be able to go out and help them in their greatest time of need, so we definitely need more people,” Miller said.

