Heartland Votes

A few showers expected over the weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Scattered showers expected overnight, with a few early morning showers possible too. After the morning showers move out of the Heartland, much of the day on Saturday is looking dry. Highs will climb back into the 50s. More scattered showers possible Saturday night into early Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be a little milder with many areas seeing highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy conditions return on Sunday night into Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible too early Monday.

