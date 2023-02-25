Heartland Votes

City Watch: Police searching for endangered child

Madison Mason
Madison Mason(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for Madison Mason.

According to police, Mason left the home on Whitman Avenue without permission and got into a white SUV with an unknown person.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Mason is described as 4′10 and weighs 95 Ibs., with long braids. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and orange Nike sneakers.

If seen, please contact Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday, February 24 after severe weather...
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency after severe weather
Brett Anthony Medley was arrested on February 20 around 4:15 p.m. on charges of third-degree...
Man facing multiple charges, accused of ‘performing lewd sexual acts on himself’ in public
Multiple first responder crews were looking for a 43-year-old central Illinois man along the...
Man reported missing in Cape Girardeau County found safe
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
A three-vehicle crash on Route 148 is under investigation.
3-vehicle crash on Rte. 148 in Williamson Co. under investigation

Latest News

Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive
Police identified individuals involved in illegal weapons possession while working on other...
Police: Two arrested in Carbondale after unlawful use of weapons investigation
High school Students from thirteen area schools presented their business ideas today at Camp...
High school students present business ideas in Cape Girardeau
A recent house fire in Cape Girardeau County is sparking conversation with local officials...
Firefighter Shortage after recent house fire