City Watch: Police searching for endangered child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for Madison Mason.

According to police, Mason left the home on Whitman Avenue without permission and got into a white SUV with an unknown person.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Mason is described as 4′10 and weighs 95 Ibs., with long braids. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and orange Nike sneakers.

If seen, please contact Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

