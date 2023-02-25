Cape Girardeau Police accepting Citizens Police Academy applications

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is now accepting applications for the Spring 2023 Citizens Police Academy.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Facebook page, the free class offers a personal insight into each division and offers hands on experiences.

The Spring CPA Session will start April 6 and run through June 1. The classes take place once a week on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

To apply you must be 18 years of age or older and complete an application process along with a background check. Attendees must also be working or reside in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Applications can be obtained from the front desk at the Cape Girardeau Police Department

