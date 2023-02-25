Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Police accepting Citizens Police Academy applications

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is now accepting applications for the Spring 2023 Citizens...
The Cape Girardeau Police Department is now accepting applications for the Spring 2023 Citizens Police Academy.(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is now accepting applications for the Spring 2023 Citizens Police Academy.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Facebook page, the free class offers a personal insight into each division and offers hands on experiences.

The Spring CPA Session will start April 6 and run through June 1. The classes take place once a week on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

To apply you must be 18 years of age or older and complete an application process along with a background check. Attendees must also be working or reside in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Applications can be obtained from the front desk at the Cape Girardeau Police Department

