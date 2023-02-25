Heartland Votes

Candlelight held at Herrin House of Hope

The Herrin House of Hope is holding a Candlelight event tomorrow in honor of Jeff Gee.
The Herrin House of Hope is holding a Candlelight event tomorrow in honor of Jeff Gee.(Herrin House of Hope)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERRIN, Il. (KFVS) - The Herrin House of Hope is holding a Candlelight event tomorrow in honor of Jeff Gee.

Being held on Saturday, February 25, the Herrin House of Hope Courtyard will be celebrating the life of one of the founders following his death after a truck crashed into the building on February 21. You can find out more of Gee’s passing on our web story.

After the incident, which also damaged the kitchen, the Herrin House of Hope closed for a few days. It reopened it’s doors yesterday, on February 24. You can learn more about their decision to reopen here.

The Candlelight Praise of Life for Jeff Gee takes place at 6:30 p.m. Any and all are welcome to join the event.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Victim named after a deadly I-55 crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker
Firefighters from multiple departments and deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s...
Hwy. 177 reopened after large house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
Brett Anthony Medley was arrested on February 20 around 4:15 p.m. on charges of third-degree...
Man facing multiple charges, accused of ‘performing lewd sexual acts on himself’ in public
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Multiple first responder crews were looking for a 43-year-old central Illinois man along the...
Man reported missing in Cape Girardeau County found safe

Latest News

New economic indicators, household debt on the rise, required in-office days| Money Talks 2/24/23
New economic indicators, household debt on the rise, required in-office days| Money Talks 2/24/23
It's the first Friday of Lent and that means Fish Fries across the Heartland
Fish fries for the first Friday of Lent in Murphysboro
The Shipyard Music Festival will return to downtown in September 2023.
Shipyard Music Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau
The dates for the Shipyard music festival have been announced. The 4th Annual Shipyard festival...
Shipyard Festival on September 23rd & 24th