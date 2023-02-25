Candlelight held at Herrin House of Hope

HERRIN, Il. (KFVS) - The Herrin House of Hope is holding a Candlelight event tomorrow in honor of Jeff Gee.

Being held on Saturday, February 25, the Herrin House of Hope Courtyard will be celebrating the life of one of the founders following his death after a truck crashed into the building on February 21. You can find out more of Gee’s passing on our web story.

After the incident, which also damaged the kitchen, the Herrin House of Hope closed for a few days. It reopened it’s doors yesterday, on February 24. You can learn more about their decision to reopen here.

The Candlelight Praise of Life for Jeff Gee takes place at 6:30 p.m. Any and all are welcome to join the event.

