ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team defeated Lindenwood Thursday night on February 23 in St. Charles 67-62 to make it five straight wins.

Sophie Bussard and Jaliyah Green led the Redhawks in scoring with 18 points each.

With the win, Southeast improved to 9-8 in the OVC and 14-14 overall.

