SEMO loses double overtime heartbreaker at Lindenwood

SEMO Men's basketball falls in double overtime at Lindenwood
By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
St. Charles, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Basketball team lost a double overtime game at Lindenwood Thursday night on February 23 105-102.

Chris Harris led the Redhawks with 36 points.

SEMO was without star guard Phillip Russell, who did not play due to a one game suspension for violating the the OVC Sportsmanship policy.

With the loss, the Redhawks drop to 10-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Southeast will close out the season Saturday, February 25 at SIUE.

