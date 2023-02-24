SEMO loses double overtime heartbreaker at Lindenwood
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
St. Charles, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Basketball team lost a double overtime game at Lindenwood Thursday night on February 23 105-102.
Chris Harris led the Redhawks with 36 points.
SEMO was without star guard Phillip Russell, who did not play due to a one game suspension for violating the the OVC Sportsmanship policy.
With the loss, the Redhawks drop to 10-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Southeast will close out the season Saturday, February 25 at SIUE.
