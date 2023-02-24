Rent One Park announces Thrillbillies as new baseball team name

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Rent One Park has revealed the name of the new Prospect League Baseball Team on Thursday, February 23.

According to a release, after more than 7,000 votes, much debate and great anticipation, the baseball team will be called the Thrillbillies. They revealed the decision at the “Big Reveal Party” at the park.

You can click here to see what the name finalists were.

“We couldn’t be happier with the response to our public survey to choose a name,” General Manager Dave Kost said in the release. “The votes have been counted, a name has been chosen, logos have been designed, and now it’s time for a big ol’ party at Rent One Park in Marion.”

“I enjoyed the miners 2 years ago, I’m glad there’s a team coming back our area,” said Everette Keleer, the first fan in line for the Big Reveal announcement.

He arrived for the big announcement at 4 p.m., when gates opened at 5:30 p.m.

“It’s just we don’t we have to drive up there to St. Louis or Chicago. And just to me it’s important you know, it gives you entertainment, gets you out of the house,” said Keleer.

The Big announcement tonight was the Thrillville Thrillbillies calling Rent One Park Home. And leaders with the ballclub say the name will live up to the hype.

“It’s going to feed into the amazing party that’s going to be happening that a baseball game will happen to break out at,” said Herby Voss, Marketing Team Member at the Black Diamond Family of Businesses.

Voss says the community kept wondering when baseball will be back.

“It’s just been larger than we were. It’s really really amazing to see the crowd that came out tonight and shows us that we’re on the right track here in bringing baseball back to Marion,” said Voss.

2 fans submitted the Thrillbillies as the team name out of 7,000 entries. From there, leaders of the baseball group took it to the forefront of names submitted.

For the Father son duo of Rich and Rick Evans, they are happy to be able to see some baseball close to home.

“Well it’s just kind of nice it’s handy, we live at lake, so it’s 10 miles so and the prices are generally pretty reasonable,” said the Evans.

But Voss wants everyone to keep their eyes open for what’s next at the ballpark.

“we’ve got some big announcements on the park itself but also we’re going to transform this building, it’s a gorgeous facility but it’s a little gray around here,” said Voss.

Leaders of the Ballpark are hosting another event to explain what Thrillville really means. That will be held on March 23 at Rent One Park.

