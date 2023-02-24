Heartland Votes

Rare sight: Snow near Hollywood sign; LA gets first blizzard warning in 30-plus years

The Los Angeles area is getting its first blizzard warning since 1989 as snow falls near the Hollywood sign. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - This is not something you see every day – or most decades, for that matter.

Aerial views in the Los Angeles area show snow near the Hollywood sign.

The mountains of Los Angeles County are getting their first blizzard warning since 1989.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will be in place from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday. The area is already under a winter storm warning.

The weather service forecasts up to 8 feet of snow at some of the highest elevations in Southern California, while lower elevations could see 6-12 inches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Victim named after a deadly I-55 crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
Thursday will once again be very mild, with near record highs again.
First Alert: Near-record high temps tomorrow; colder temps to follow
Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on...
Power outages in the Heartland 2/23
According to the Missouri Lottery, two players have together claimed a $1 million prize from...
$1M scratchers prize won in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
Train crew had little warning before Ohio wreck, probe finds
In this handout photo taken from video released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the new,...
Russia launches rescue ship to space station after leaks
A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
North Korea says it test-fired long-range cruise missiles
Shawnee Community College celebrated Career and Technical Education Month in February with its...
Shawnee Community College celebrates with CTE Day