Missouri High School girls District Semifinals
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the Heartland girls District Semifinal scores from Thursday night, February 23. All scores are finals.
Class 1 District 1:
- Delta-101
- Oak Ridge-48
- Scott CC-32
- Naylor-65
Class 1 District 2:
- South Iron-73
- St. Paul Lutheran-26
- Bunker-66
- Lesterville-43
Class 2 District 1:
- Neelyville-72
- Hayti-30
- Holcomb-32
- Campbell-45
Class 2 District 2:
- Ellington-72
- Van Buren-31
- East Carter-55
- Alton-47
Class 2 District 3:
- St. Vincent-55
- Greenville-27
- Oran-53
- Advance/Bell City-37
Class 3 District 1:
- Portageville-58
- NMCC-44
- Malden-38
- Twin Rivers-40
Class 3 District 2:
- Scott City-47
- Kelly-50
- Chaffee-44
- Woodland-53
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.