Missouri High School girls District Semifinals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the Heartland girls District Semifinal scores from Thursday night, February 23. All scores are finals.

Class 1 District 1:

Delta-101

Oak Ridge-48

Scott CC-32

Naylor-65

Class 1 District 2:

South Iron-73

St. Paul Lutheran-26

Bunker-66

Lesterville-43

Class 2 District 1:

Neelyville-72

Hayti-30

Holcomb-32

Campbell-45

Class 2 District 2:

Ellington-72

Van Buren-31

East Carter-55

Alton-47

Class 2 District 3:

St. Vincent-55

Greenville-27

Oran-53

Advance/Bell City-37

Class 3 District 1:

Portageville-58

NMCC-44

Malden-38

Twin Rivers-40

Class 3 District 2:

Scott City-47

Kelly-50

Chaffee-44

Woodland-53

