Heartland Votes

Missouri High School girls District Semifinals

Missouri High School girls basketball District scores
Missouri High School girls basketball District scores(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the Heartland girls District Semifinal scores from Thursday night, February 23. All scores are finals.

Class 1 District 1:

  • Delta-101
  • Oak Ridge-48
  • Scott CC-32
  • Naylor-65

Class 1 District 2:

  • South Iron-73
  • St. Paul Lutheran-26
  • Bunker-66
  • Lesterville-43

Class 2 District 1:

  • Neelyville-72
  • Hayti-30
  • Holcomb-32
  • Campbell-45

Class 2 District 2:

  • Ellington-72
  • Van Buren-31
  • East Carter-55
  • Alton-47

Class 2 District 3:

  • St. Vincent-55
  • Greenville-27
  • Oran-53
  • Advance/Bell City-37

Class 3 District 1:

  • Portageville-58
  • NMCC-44
  • Malden-38
  • Twin Rivers-40

Class 3 District 2:

  • Scott City-47
  • Kelly-50
  • Chaffee-44
  • Woodland-53

