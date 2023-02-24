McCracken County Sheriff’s Office holds awards banquet

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office held their awards ceremony yesterday, presenting several awards to employees within the Sheriff’s Office.

On February 23, the awards dinner was hosted by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, a non-profit organization. Since there wasn’t an awards ceremony last year, several awards were retroactive.

Naloxone Live-Saving Award:

Eleven Naloxone Life-Saving awards were given out. This award is for living saving measures from the use of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, an opioid an antagonist that helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. All deputies and detectives with the Sheriff’s office carry Naloxone. Of the eleven deputies who received this award, several utilized Naloxone multiple times throughout 2022. By doing so, these Deputies were able to save the life of the person affected, so that they can receive treatment for substance abuse. Either through the Badges of Hope program or another way.

Live Saving Award:

Eight deputies and detectives received the Life Saving award. This award is for the saving of a life through first aid or critical casualty care without the risk of bodily harm.

Deputy Kenneth Baldwin received this award for his life saving measures in responding to a lawnmower accident when a small child was struck by engaged lawnmower blades. Deputy Baldwin quickly administered casualty care and was credited by physicians in saving the child’s life.

Deputy Matthew Krone and Detective Sarah Martin earned this reward by responding to a person standing on the edge of the Ledbetter Bridge. Krone and Martin utilized techniques from crisis intervention to convince the person to not jump from the bridge. The person ultimately went on to receive medical care.

Deputies Brandon Little, Kyle Latta, Kenneth Baldwin, and Jon Hayden, as well as Sergeant Tom Starks, also received this award for battling a vehicle fire and pulling the occupant from the vehicle, ultimately saving the occupant’s life.

Meritorious Conduct Award:

In December 2021, over 40 personnel from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office assisted in tornado relief in Marshall and Graves County. On the night of December 10, 2021, over 25 current deputies responded to both counties. 12 of those deputies and detectives received the Meritorious Conduct award for their actions that night for conduct above the normal course of duties where the deputy displayed great character, integrity, and/or courage while engaged in law enforcement activities.

The following deputies were awarded the Meritorious Conduct award: Deputy John Lancaster, Detective Sarah Martin, Detective Jerry Jones, Detective Sergeant Benny Kauffman, Deputy Steve Croft, Deputy Ray Sotomayor, Deputy Brendan Weldon, Sergeant George Johnson, Reserve Deputy Tyler Parker, Detective Blake Maness, and Chief Deputy Ryan Willcutt.

Meritorious Service with Valor Award:

14 deputies earned the Meritorious Service with Valor award for their actions that night. They earned this award for courage and strength of mind in the face of danger to protect life in the midst of a severely increased risk of injury or death. This is the second highest award at the MCSO. These 14 deputies put themselves in grave risk by going into burning or fallen structures to attempt to save tornado victims.

The following deputies were awarded the Meritorious Service with Valor award: Corporal Wesley Wright, Deputy Jordan Springer, Chief Bailiff Melissa Dillon, Sergeant Tom Starks, Deputy Kyle Latta, Sergeant Todd Ray, Deputy Zack Kimbler, Lieutenant Trent Hardin, Reserve Deputy Tom Clayton, Deputy Brad Lamb, Deputy Kenneth Baldwin, Detective Kyle Seratt, Detective Ronnie Giles, and Sergeant Ryan Burrow.

Sheriff’s Special Recognition Award:

Chaplain Trad York and Chaplain Tim Turner received Sheriff’s Special Recognition Awards for their outstanding service. Chaplains York and Turner are often helping Deputies speak to victims as well as witnesses and family members. Their ability to help console those who are in distress as well as guide them for further services is invaluable to the Sheriff’s Office. They offer guidance to deputies and are always ready to serve the citizen’s of McCracken County.

Officers of the Year Awards:

Court Security Officer Ray Purvis received the Court Security Officer of the Year award for his outstanding service and teamwork as a member of the agency’s Court Security Division.

Detective David Clark received the Detective of the Year award for his hard work and dedication as a member of the MCSO’s Drug Division. Clark contributed to the seizure of over $1M worth of illegal drugs and over $100,000 in illegal drug proceeds in 2022. This led to Clark being the lead detective in cases where over 75 individuals were arrested.

Corporal Tyler Davis received the Deputy of the Year award for 2022. Corporal Davis is a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, is an instructor at the MCSO, and works diligently every day to help the citizens of McCracken County.

