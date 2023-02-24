Heartland Votes

Man facing multiple charges, accused of ‘performing lewd sexual acts on himself’ in public

Brett Anthony Medley was arrested on February 20 around 4:15 p.m. on charges of third-degree domestic assault. He's also facing charges of sexual misconduct in Scott City and Chaffee.(Scott City Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly “performed lewd sexual acts on himself” in public.

According to the Scott City Police Department, Brett Anthony Medley was arrested on February 20 around 4:15 p.m. on charges of third-degree domestic assault.

He was taken to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department where he’s being held on no bond warrants.

Police say they were already investigating Medley in connection with an incident at a Scott City business on January 27.

They say customers at the business, including children, saw him performing the acts.

A warrant was issued for him for first-degree sexual misconduct, first offense.

In addition, police say they learned Medley allegedly committed the same acts in other communities, including Chaffee. Another warrant was issued for him for first-degree sexual misconduct, first offense.

