Heartland Votes

Man dies after he was dumped into garbage truck, sheriff says

The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck,...
The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck, investigators said.(CBS7)
By Micah Allen, Lauren Munt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – A man in Texas was dumped into a garbage truck and then fell to his death when he tried to climb out, according to officials.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators found that the man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck.

Surveillance video shows the man being dumped into the truck, trying to get off the truck, then falling to his death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities identified the victim as 45-year-old Brandon Altman.

A store employee nearby who was familiar with Altman described him as being “transient.”

No further information was available.

