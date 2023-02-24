Heartland Votes

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Victim named after a deadly I-55 crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker
Firefighters from multiple departments and deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s...
Hwy. 177 reopened after large house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Multiple first responder crews were looking for a 43-year-old central Illinois man along the...
Man reported missing in Cape Girardeau County found safe

Latest News

Volunteer Larry Culler helps load water into a car in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the...
After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks
It's the first Friday of Lent and that means Fish Fries across the Heartland
Fish fries for the first Friday of Lent in Murphysboro
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan
Femi Redwood