Heartland Votes

Ky. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Calloway Co.

Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.(WAVE News)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to KSP, it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, February 24.

They said a male subject was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Calloway County coroner.

No officers or other members of the community were injured in the incident.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP Post 1 investigators respond to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

