Heartland Votes

Kelly and Woodland girls basketball advance to District Championship game

Kelly defeats Scott City 50-47; Woodland tops Chaffee 53-44
Class 3 District 2 semifinals
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The underdogs reigned supreme in the Class 3 District 2 Semifinals on Thursday. The No. 4 seed and host Kelly took down top seeded Scott City and No. 3 Woodland outlasted No. 2 Chaffee.

Trailing by 11 points in the third quarter, Kelly stormed back to take the lead in the fourth.

Great shooting by Brooke Dirnberger in the closing minutes kept the Hawks in front. The Rams had a shot to tie it at the buzzer, but it hit off the front rim, sealing the win for Kelly, 50-47.

In game two Chaffee came out with an early burst of energy, but Woodland quickly quieted them down on the way to a seven point lead at the half.

The Cardinals pushed their lead to double digits in the fourth quarter.

Strong defense and quick transition baskets from the Red Devils cut it to a four-point game with just over a minute to play.

Once again Woodland outlasted the charge, holding on for the win, 53-44.

Kelly and Woodland will play for the District Championship on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Kelly High School.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Victim named after a deadly I-55 crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
Thursday will once again be very mild, with near record highs again.
First Alert: Near-record high temps tomorrow; colder temps to follow
Some Heartland counties reported power outages from the severe weather and damaging winds on...
Power outages in the Heartland 2/23
According to the Missouri Lottery, two players have together claimed a $1 million prize from...
$1M scratchers prize won in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Missouri High School girls basketball District scores
Missouri High School girls District Semifinals
SEMO Men's basketball falls in double overtime at Lindenwood
SEMO loses double overtime heartbreaker at Lindenwood
Rent One Park will reveal the name of the new Prospect League Baseball Team on Thursday,...
Rent One Park announces Thrillbillies as new baseball team name
Class 3 District 2 semifinals
Class 3 District 2 semifinals