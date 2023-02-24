Kelly and Woodland girls basketball advance to District Championship game

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The underdogs reigned supreme in the Class 3 District 2 Semifinals on Thursday. The No. 4 seed and host Kelly took down top seeded Scott City and No. 3 Woodland outlasted No. 2 Chaffee.

Trailing by 11 points in the third quarter, Kelly stormed back to take the lead in the fourth.

Great shooting by Brooke Dirnberger in the closing minutes kept the Hawks in front. The Rams had a shot to tie it at the buzzer, but it hit off the front rim, sealing the win for Kelly, 50-47.

In game two Chaffee came out with an early burst of energy, but Woodland quickly quieted them down on the way to a seven point lead at the half.

The Cardinals pushed their lead to double digits in the fourth quarter.

Strong defense and quick transition baskets from the Red Devils cut it to a four-point game with just over a minute to play.

Once again Woodland outlasted the charge, holding on for the win, 53-44.

Kelly and Woodland will play for the District Championship on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Kelly High School.

