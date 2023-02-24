Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency after severe weather

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday, February 24 after severe weather events the week before.

This declaration aims to help communities in the eastern part of the state get state and federal resources needed to help them clean up and rebuild.

“Sadly, we are once again having to take action to support our communities and Kentucky families impacted by severe weather,” Governor Beshear said in a release. “Kentucky Emergency Management has been monitoring the events and working with counties impacted across the state to submit damage assessments. We anticipate that we will reach the threshold for a federal declaration, and we will request it at the right time.”

According to the release from the governor’s office, the severe weather included heavy rain, hail, strong winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

Several counties and cities in eastern Kentucky declared a state of emergency due to damage from the storms.

According to the release, the following counties declared a state of emergency due to severe weather on Feb. 15:

  • Boyle
  • Breathitt
  • Clay
  • Jackson
  • Johnson
  • Knott
  • Lawrence
  • Lee
  • Leslie
  • Letcher
  • Magoffin
  • Owsley
  • Powell
  • Wolfe

Cities that declared a state of emergency due to severe weather on Feb. 15 include:

  • McKee
  • Manchester
  • Salyersville

The governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws.

With the state of emergency in place, according to the release, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.

“I know that those impacted by this secondary event could be struggling to cope with the emotional distress of compounding traumatic events,” Governor Beshear said. “If you need help or someone to talk to, we want to encourage you to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.”

He said the Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.

