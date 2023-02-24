First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Today will be the chilliest day of the week, before a gradual moderating trend starts over the weekend. Rain chances for the weekend continue to diminish but haven’t disappeared. In the short term, a line of light showers has stalled over the southeastern counties of the Heartland early this morning, with showers moving SW to NE from the Bootheel into parts of TN and KY. This may linger past daybreak but today will be dry for the majority of the region. Highs today will range from the mid 40s to the low 50s, with a decreasing northeast breeze. Overnight tonight clouds and moisture will increase again, with a few light rain showers looking like a good bet overnight….moving out by Saturday morning. Saturday is looking like it will be mainly dry, but with a few more showers possible Saturday night into Sunday.

The period that we’ll be watching more closely is Sunday night into Monday as yet another strong low moves out of the Southwest. Monday is shaping up like a very windy and potentially storm day. We’ll probably have to monitor for severe storms once again, and wind advisories are likely to be needed. After a break on Tuesday and Wednesday, more wet weather looks likely later next week as well.

