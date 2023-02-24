Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chilliest day of the week

Today is looking partly to mostly cloudy.
Today is looking partly to mostly cloudy.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Dig out the winter coat or heavy jacket! Today will be the chilliest day of the week.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 40s to low 50s, with a decreasing northeast breeze.

A line of light showers has stalled over the southeastern counties of the Heartland early this morning. This may linger past daybreak.

Tonight, clouds and moisture will increase again, with a few light showers.

Rain should move out by Saturday morning.

Saturday is looking mainly dry, but a few more showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Monday is looking very windy and potentially stormy. Wind advisories are likely.

The First Alert Weather team will be monitoring this closely.

We’ll get a break from rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday ahead more rain chances later next week.

