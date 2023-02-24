Heartland Votes

Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life

A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside...
A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside the garage of an abandoned home in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside the garage of an abandoned home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jolene, a 3-year-old Pit bull, got frozen to the bottom of a wire crate surrounded by frozen feces.

Her body was stiff and unresponsive. Her chances of survival did not look good.

Jolene was brought to KC Pet Project and the veterinary team dropped everything to begin the grueling process of trying to save her life.

They started by covering her with solar blankets and doing warm water medical treatments. Despite that, her temperature still wasn’t registering.

After several intense hours of doing all they could, it was up to her to keep fighting.

“When they came in the next morning, about 6 or 7 a.m., she was awake,” said Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project’s Chief Communications Officer. “Her eyes were open. Her tail was wagging. She was ready to go outside. Everybody was cheering her on.”

Jolene is now going home with one of her rescuers as she continues to heal and get healthy.

The Animal Services Division will be seeking charges of animal cruelty to the highest level in this case.

You can help support pets like Jolene by donating to the Roadrunner Medical Fund to aid in their recovery. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Victim named after a deadly I-55 crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker
Firefighters from multiple departments and deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s...
Hwy. 177 reopened after large house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say

Latest News

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Victim named after a deadly I-55 crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker
Rent One Park will reveal the name of the new Prospect League Baseball Team on Thursday,...
Rent One Park announces Thrillbillies as new baseball team name
Firefighters from multiple departments and deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s...
Hwy. 177 reopened after large house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
We now know the team name that's calling Rent One Park Home in Marion. The Thrillville...
New baseball team at Rent One Park in Marion, Ill
New information tonight about a house fire in Cape County that local officials say highlights...
Investigation continues into Cape County house fire