Disney on Ice arrives at the Show Me Center starting Friday

Disney On Ice returns to the Show Me Center with Find Your Hero on Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26.(Source: Disney on Ice)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Disney on Ice is coming to the Show Me Center for six performances this weekend.

The family friendly shows are Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The show’s theme is Find Your Hero.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other Disney friends will take the audience on a journey of tales while figure skating.

For ticket information, click here.

