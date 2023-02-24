Heartland Votes

Crews searching for missing man near quarry in Neely’s Landing

By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple first responder crews are searching for a central Illinois man reported missing in Cape Girardeau County.

They are looking for 43-year-old Chad J. Stevens, of Wenona, Illinois, along the Mississippi River in Shawnee Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, it’s believed Stevens may have been on a boat on the river and he left the boat around a quarry in Neely’s Landing.

Crews began their search sometime after midnight in the early hours of Friday, February 24.

Anyone who has seen Stevens or know of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office at 573-243-3551.

