Crews to remove art, structures from small park in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Market Square Art Park in downtown Paducah is going to look very different beginning Monday, February 27.

A contractor for the city is going to start removing the brick walls with their decorative panels, a brick wall with a seating area, planters, landscaping, public art and the patio area.

The artwork will be placed in storage.

The work is expected to take several weeks.

Market Square will remain open to traffic during the removal process, but there could be occasional brief closures.

According to the city of Paducah, the park was closed to the public in September 2022 after safety hazards were identified, such as a tripping hazard with the settling of the patio surface.

The city said a structural engineer will inspect the park after the elements have been removed.

The park will continue to remain closed to the public.

Market Square Art Park opened in 2016.

The small city-owned park was previously a vacant lot located between two downtown buildings.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.