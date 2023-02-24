Cooler temperatures for today, along with sunshine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon Heartland. A cool start for your Friday with a light north wind. Today is looking like the coolest day of the week but not a bad weather day. We will see a few clouds but mostly dry conditions along with sunshine throughout the Heartland. Temps is the upper 40s to low 50s in most places.

No major weather impact for today but continuing with cold and breezy conditions for tonight. This evening clouds will increase once again with temps above freezing, upper 30s to low 40s.

