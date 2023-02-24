City of Cape Girardeau swaps timing for street improvement projects

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city is swapping the timing for a couple of street improvement projects.

Due to “noticeable deterioration” of Lexington Ave. over the 2022-23 winter season, along with numerous citizen complaints, the city said it is swapping the 2023 Sprigg Street project with the 2024 Lexington Street improvements.

Work on Lexington Ave. from Carolina Ln. to Sherwood Dr. and Lexington Ave. from West Cape Rock Dr. to Sprigg St. will now take place in 2023, possibly carrying over into the 2024 construction season.

According to the city, the Sprigg and Bertling St. projects will be finished in 2024 and 2025.

They said the goal will be to get both projects designed and ready for construction and then evaluate the condition of each.

If funding is available, the city said it may be able to move forward with both Sprigg and Bertling for the 2024 construction season.

