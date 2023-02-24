Heartland Votes

City of Cape Girardeau swaps timing for street improvement projects

The city is swapping the timing for a couple of street improvement projects.
The city is swapping the timing for a couple of street improvement projects.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city is swapping the timing for a couple of street improvement projects.

Due to “noticeable deterioration” of Lexington Ave. over the 2022-23 winter season, along with numerous citizen complaints, the city said it is swapping the 2023 Sprigg Street project with the 2024 Lexington Street improvements.

Work on Lexington Ave. from Carolina Ln. to Sherwood Dr. and Lexington Ave. from West Cape Rock Dr. to Sprigg St. will now take place in 2023, possibly carrying over into the 2024 construction season.

According to the city, the Sprigg and Bertling St. projects will be finished in 2024 and 2025.

They said the goal will be to get both projects designed and ready for construction and then evaluate the condition of each.

If funding is available, the city said it may be able to move forward with both Sprigg and Bertling for the 2024 construction season.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Victim named after a deadly I-55 crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker
Firefighters from multiple departments and deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s...
Hwy. 177 reopened after large house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say

Latest News

Multiple first responder crews were looking for a 43-year-old central Illinois man along the...
Man reported missing in Cape Girardeau County found safe
Brett Anthony Medley was arrested on February 20 around 4:15 p.m. on charges of third-degree...
Man facing multiple charges, accused of ‘performing lewd sexual acts on himself’ in public
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Shipyard Music Festival will return to downtown in September 2023.
Shipyard Music Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau