Cape Central starting ‘Tiger Run’ basketball events on Friday nights for all ages

Tigers girls basketball head coach Aaron Lee spearheading the program
Lee speaks with his team during practice.
Lee speaks with his team during practice.(Jess Todd, KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday night Cape Central will host the first ‘Tiger Run’ community basketball event from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Cape Junior High School.

Cape Central girls basketball head coach Aaron Lee is getting the weekly program started.

“Our goal is to empower kids and encourage them to be the best that they can be, even when they’re not at their best,” said Lee. “We can think basketball can be a vehicle in which we can teach that.”

Each week will be the same format: pick-up basketball games followed by a meal, more games and then a guest speaker.

Lee previously started a similar event in Carbondale called the ‘Midnight Run.’ That now has over 350 kids participating on a regular basis.

All ages are welcome to participate in the Tiger Run.

Lee added they are looking for more volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved, you can contact (618) 203-1442.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

