Heartland Votes

3-vehicle crash on Rte. 148 in Williamson Co. under investigation

A three-vehicle crash on Route 148 is under investigation.
A three-vehicle crash on Route 148 is under investigation.(Courtesy: Mark Garris)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A three-vehicle crash on Route 148 is under investigation.

The crash was at the intersection of 148 and McCree Road and E. Grand Road.

A three-vehicle crash on Route 148 is under investigation.
A three-vehicle crash on Route 148 is under investigation.(Google Maps)

According to the Energy Police Department, they received the call around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, February 24.

They said the crash involved two SUVs and a truck.

Police reported two minor injuries.

They said the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, two semi trucks were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes. One is...
Victim named after a deadly I-55 crash involving 2 semis near 93 mile marker
Firefighters from multiple departments and deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s...
Hwy. 177 reopened after large house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say

Latest News

The Shipyard Music Festival will return to downtown in September 2023.
Shipyard Music Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau
Retired Southeast Professor Jim Dufek talks about the scholarship established in his honor
Retired Southeast Professor Jim Dufek talks about the scholarship established in his honor
The Market Square Art Park in downtown Paducah is going to look very different beginning...
Crews to remove art, structures from small park in Paducah
Brett Anthony Medley was arrested on February 20 around 4:15 p.m. on charges of third-degree...
Man facing multiple charges, accused of ‘performing lewd sexual acts on himself’ in public