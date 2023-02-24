3-vehicle crash on Rte. 148 in Williamson Co. under investigation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A three-vehicle crash on Route 148 is under investigation.

The crash was at the intersection of 148 and McCree Road and E. Grand Road.

According to the Energy Police Department, they received the call around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, February 24.

They said the crash involved two SUVs and a truck.

Police reported two minor injuries.

They said the cause is still under investigation.

