Tenn. House passes bill banning gender-affirming care

The bill passed in the House by a vote of 77-16 and now heads to the governor’s desk.
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(Action News 5)
By Daniel Smithson and Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State lawmakers in the House voted to pass a bill that would eliminate the ability of a minor to receive any gender-altering medical care.

HB0001, and its senate counterpart, SB0001, prohibits a healthcare provider from performing any “medical procedure for the purpose of enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”

The House on the bill Thursday morning and it passed by a 77-16 vote. The Senate voted on Monday and the bill passed on a 26 to 6 vote.

All Senate Democrats voted against it. The bill’s sponsors, Sen. Jack Johnson and Rep. William Lamberth, affirm the bill is about protecting children and keeping them from making a permanent decision too young.

Gov. Bill Lee said he will sign the bill if it makes it to his desk. The ACLU has threatened to file a lawsuit in response to the bill.

