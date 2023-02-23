Southern Illinois community honors the legacy of Pastor Jeffrey Gee

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Many are paying their respects to one Heartland man who always gave back to the community.

As first reported on Heartland News on Tuesday, Pastor Jeffrey Gee was struck and killed by a truck at the House of Hope Food Bank in Herrin.

Today, many are honoring him and his service across southern Illinois.

“He means so much--to say that is an understatement---he was a huge blessing to this organization, to this community,” said Director for Herrin House of Hope John Steve.

Steve said Gee, who was also one of the founding members of the House of Hope and a board member, was his mentor for over the last 10 years and was instrumental in helping him get the director position at the House of Hope.

“Pastor Jeff Gee was a father figure, a brother--he was one of the closest individuals I’ve had in the course of 11-12 years since I’ve been down here,” Steve said. “As a mentor, he always supported me, mentored me in my daily spiritual walk.”

Gee was all about giving back to the community. As a retired pastor, he would still volunteer daily at the House of Hope.

He even began his own bicycle company to help those in need get around.

“That was his baby, and that’s right upstairs,” Steve said. “Any individual that was in need of transportation, any individual that was to come through these doors whether they’re homeless, maybe just came out of prison, maybe you’re in a shelter, halfway house, he wanted to bless you and wanted to make sure you were able to get from point A to point B.”

According to Gee’s wife Pam, he was even set to graduate in May with a degree in social work.

Steve said that Gee’s calling was to help serve others.

“And he was the type of man that he would believe in you when you didn’t believe in yourself--this is the man that will bring out and bring to your attention how much potential you have,” Steve said.

At the House of Hope, Steve said they will continue to honor his legacy.

“And anyone is more than welcome in the community to support Herrin House of Hope, to support the community,” Steve said. “So whether if you want to come volunteer, or if you want to donate, etc., please do that in honor of Jeff Gee.”

Steve said the House of Hope will reopen on Friday, February 24.

Memorial Services are still being planned. The House of Hope will post more information on it’s Facebook page.

