SIU wins big over Northern Iowa on senior night

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU Basketball team beat Northern Iowa 86-63 Wednesday on Senior Night at the Banterra Center.

Seniors Lance Jones and Marcus Domask led the way in scoring.

Jones had 28 points and Domask added 24.

With the win, the Salukis improved to 13-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference and 21-9 overall.

SIU closes out the regular season Sunday at UIC at 1:00 p.m.

