Police reunite Kentucky family with missing monkey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a Facebook post from the Lexington Police Department, officers helped a family reunite with their missing capuchin monkey on Thursday.

“Officers never know what type of call they will receive out on patrol,” the Facebook post said. “But today, we were happy to help a family be reunited with their capuchin monkey, named Max.”

LPD said they received a call about a missing monkey on Tuesday.

Max and his family were involved in a crash while traveling on I-75. During the crash, Max got loose and his family could not find him.

However, the family never gave up the hope of finding Max.

On Thursday, LPD said road crews spotted Max and called officers to help.

“Officers, along with members of the Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control, were able to contact Max’s family and reunite them,” LPD said.

