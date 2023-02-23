“Our city has suffered long enough”: St. Louis Sheriff calls out Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sheriff Vernon Betts is pointing the finger at Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for failing to prosecute and arrest criminals.

“Kim should have put out a warrant for that guy’s arrest,” St. Louis Sheriff, Vernon Betts said.

21- year-old Daniel Riley was out on bond and driving illegally when he tragically hit a teenage girl in town for a volleyball tournament.

Despite, getting in trouble dozens of times while on house arrest, Riley remained out of jail.

“Every time he violated that ankle monitoring procedure, they got a notice,” Sheriff Betts said. “Our city has suffered long enough now with a bad reputation. We need to get very serious about arresting people, prosecuting people and then locking them up.”

During a neighborhood meeting Wednesday night, a St. Louis City police captain revealed that the department will ask the sheriff’s office to deploy more deputies to help with traffic patrols.

“Anything going on in the City of St. Louis, a lot of time you got a sheriff deputy or two or three somewhere in the mix.”

News 4 has learned there is only one traffic officer designated to downtown.

“We do want to see a traffic enforcement. We want to make sure everything is safe for pedestrians and make sure those small offenses are being enforced,” Dan Pistor of the Downtown Neighborhood Association said.

“You need more police officers,” Betts said. “Tishaura with her stance on defunding the police, our police department has dwindled down. So, we’re 200 officers short.”

Pistor tells News 4 that if something isn’t done soon, big business events and conferences may pull out of St Louis.

“We think the convention center is very important for downtown’s vitality,” he said. “We are concerned that they won’t be back, but we hope they are.”

“You hate for it to be a tragedy that motivates us, but I hope something comes out of this,” Betts said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.