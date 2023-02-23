Heartland Votes

Much cooler tomorrow

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 2/23/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few light showers moving across the area as a cold front continues to move through the Heartland. Temperatures will be dropping later tonight as skies become mostly clear. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Friday will partly cloudy and much cooler. Highs will reach the upper 40s for most o the Heartland.

