Much cooler tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few light showers moving across the area as a cold front continues to move through the Heartland. Temperatures will be dropping later tonight as skies become mostly clear. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Friday will partly cloudy and much cooler. Highs will reach the upper 40s for most o the Heartland.

