Missouri Boys District Semifinal Basketball scores

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the Missouri High School boys District Basketball Semifinal scores from Wednesday 2/22. These are all final scores:

Class 1 District 1

Delta (Deering)-89

Naylor-48

Risco-55

Clarkton-59

Class 1 District 2

Richland-70

Scott CC-49

Delta-46

Leopold-36

Class 2 District 1

Cooter-60

South Pemiscot-32

Bernie-60

Neelyville-64

Class 2 District 2

East Carter-51

Van Buren-42

Ellington-50

Summersville-71

Class 2 District 3

Greenville-53

Puxico-44

Advance-54

Oran-45

Class 3 District 1

NMCC-74

Senath-Hornersville-45

Caruthersville-84

East Prairie-80

Class 3 District 2

Charleston-85

Valle Catholic-56

Woodland-63

Saxony Lutheran-81

Class 3 District 3

West Co.-69

St. Pius X-36

Jefferson-69

Clearwater-61

