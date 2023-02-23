Missouri Boys District Semifinal Basketball scores
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the Missouri High School boys District Basketball Semifinal scores from Wednesday 2/22. These are all final scores:
Class 1 District 1
Delta (Deering)-89
Naylor-48
Risco-55
Clarkton-59
Class 1 District 2
Richland-70
Scott CC-49
Delta-46
Leopold-36
Class 2 District 1
Cooter-60
South Pemiscot-32
Bernie-60
Neelyville-64
Class 2 District 2
East Carter-51
Van Buren-42
Ellington-50
Summersville-71
Class 2 District 3
Greenville-53
Puxico-44
Advance-54
Oran-45
Class 3 District 1
NMCC-74
Senath-Hornersville-45
Caruthersville-84
East Prairie-80
Class 3 District 2
Charleston-85
Valle Catholic-56
Woodland-63
Saxony Lutheran-81
Class 3 District 3
West Co.-69
St. Pius X-36
Jefferson-69
Clearwater-61
