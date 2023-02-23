Heartland Votes

Heartland Hoops 2/24

Catch the scores and highlights for Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10!
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We’re following several championship games in this week’s Heartland Hoops.

You can click here to check scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

Class 2 District Championship at Holcomb

  • Cooter vs. Neelyville

Class 3 District Championship at Saxony Lutheran

  • Charleston vs. Saxony Lutheran

Class 2 District 3 Championship at Bloomfield

  • Greenville vs. Advance

Class 1 District 2 Championship at Zalma

  • Richland vs. Delta

Class 3 District 1 Championship at New Madrid County Central

  • New Madrid County Central vs. Caruthersville

Ill. Class 3A Regional Championship at Mt. Vernon

  • Herrin vs. Mt. Vernon

Ill. Class 2A Regional Championship at Benton

  • Murphysboro vs. Massac Co.

If you’re at the game, send us a photo or video below!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

