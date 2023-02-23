Heartland Hoops 2/24

(KFVS) - We’re following several championship games in this week’s Heartland Hoops.

You can click here to check scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

Class 2 District Championship at Holcomb

Cooter vs. Neelyville

Class 3 District Championship at Saxony Lutheran

Charleston vs. Saxony Lutheran

Class 2 District 3 Championship at Bloomfield

Greenville vs. Advance

Class 1 District 2 Championship at Zalma

Richland vs. Delta

Class 3 District 1 Championship at New Madrid County Central

New Madrid County Central vs. Caruthersville

Ill. Class 3A Regional Championship at Mt. Vernon

Herrin vs. Mt. Vernon

Ill. Class 2A Regional Championship at Benton

Murphysboro vs. Massac Co.

If you’re at the game, send us a photo or video below!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.