Heartland Hoops 2/24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We’re following several championship games in this week’s Heartland Hoops.
Our featured games include:
Class 2 District Championship at Holcomb
- Cooter vs. Neelyville
Class 3 District Championship at Saxony Lutheran
- Charleston vs. Saxony Lutheran
Class 2 District 3 Championship at Bloomfield
- Greenville vs. Advance
Class 1 District 2 Championship at Zalma
- Richland vs. Delta
Class 3 District 1 Championship at New Madrid County Central
- New Madrid County Central vs. Caruthersville
Ill. Class 3A Regional Championship at Mt. Vernon
- Herrin vs. Mt. Vernon
Ill. Class 2A Regional Championship at Benton
- Murphysboro vs. Massac Co.
